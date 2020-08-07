Breaking News
NLNG literature award postponed
NLNG literature award postponed

By Nathaniel Bivan 

The NLNG-sponsored Nigerian Prize for Literature has been postponed to 2021

This was made known in a press conference on zoom by the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mrs. Eyono Fatayi-Williams.

The NLNG Prize for Literature awards $100,000, the prize is the richest on the continent.

It honors a published book, rotating annually among four genres including poetry, prose fiction, drama, and children’s literature.

The 2019 prize was awarded to Nigerian writer and filmmaker Jude Idada for his third children’s book Boom Boom.

This year’s prize is awarded for fiction. The competition is open only to published works by Nigerian writers irrespective of place of residence.

The judging panel is chaired by Professor Mary Kolawole and includes Professor Tanimu Abubakar and Dr. Solomon Axumurana.

The NLNG advisory board is made up of Professor Emeritus Ayo Banjo, Professor Jerry Agada, and Professor Emeritus Ben Elugbe.

