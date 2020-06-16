NLC to FG: Come up with new security strategies

The Nigeria Labour Congress on Monday urged on the Federal Government to come up with concrete strategies with a timeline to end insecurity.
NLC President Ayuba Wabba, at a press conference in Abuja, asked the government to address the deteriorating security situation.
According to him, the current strategy of repelling attacks by insurgents is not working and that a new strategy is required.
