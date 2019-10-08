NLC pickets BoA, AEDC over salaries, blackout in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday picketed the headquarters of the Bank of Agriculture (BoA) in Niger state over alleged non-payment of salaries of civil servants in the bank.

The two Unions also blocked the entrance of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) office over poor services to the people of the state.

The state chairman of NLC, Comrade Yakubu Garba and his TUC counterpart, Comrade Tenimu Yunisa led their members to picket the two offices during the occasion of the World Day for Decent Work celebration.

Daily Trust reports that members of the Unions blocked the entrance to the two offices as early as 7:00am, preventing staffs from accessing the premises.

Speaking with newsmen at the gate of BoA, Comrade Garba expressed dismay over the delay in payment of salaries of civil servants who maintain account with the bank.

According to him, the affected staffs could not access their salaries since March, “despite the fact that the state government had sent the salaries for onward payment to civil servants”.

He said the unions are giving the management of the bank 24 hours within which to remedy the situation failure which members would occupy the facility.

Also speaking, TUC chairman condemned AEDC for poor supply to the state, while warning that the unions will take drastic action if the situation did not improve.

He decried the rising insecurity, poor welfare for civil servants, deplorable conditions of roads, poor medical services and lack of portable water across the country, while vowing that Labour would continue to picket institutions that failed to deliver on their mandate.

