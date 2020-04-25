NJC retires two judges

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Judicial Council (NJC) has announced the immediate compulsory retirement of the Acting President, Customary Court of Appeal of Imo State, Justice Francis Chukwuma Abosi and Justice Aliyu Musa Liman of the Bauchi State High Court.

According to a statement from the council, Abosi was recommended for compulsory retirement following the falsification of his date birth from 1950 to 1958. Findings showed that he was supposed to have retired in November 2015 when he reached the mandatory retirement age of 65.

The NJC said Justice Liman was recommended for compulsory retirement for failing to deliver judgment in suit number BA/100/2010 between Abubakar Isa and Sheik Tahir Usman Bauchi within the three moths stipulated by the Nigerian Constitution of 1999.

The NJC said in the exercise of its disciplinary powers under the constitution suspended both Justices Abosi and Liman pending the approval of the recommendation of its recommendation for their compulsory retirements by their respective governors.

The NJC also recommended Apeiyi Becon Clement, Ifeanyi Egwasi, Nwafor Orizu, Godwin Nkemjika Chukwukere, Akpode Haggai Ukuku, Chief Emefo Etudo, Osamwudiamen Obarogie and B.S. Onuegbu to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) “for acts unbecoming of a legal practitioner ranging from unruly behaviour, walking out of court in the cause of proceedings, to submission of false documents to court.

The NJC said it recommended the names of 70 judicial officers for appointment as President Court of Appeal, Grand Khadis, President Customary Court of Appeal, and judges of High Courts of states and FCT, and Kadis of states Sharia Courts of Appeal.

It also constituted a 10-member panel to come up with measures to ensure the function of courts despite the lockdown and Covid-19 challenges.

