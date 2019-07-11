NJC recommends Muhammad’s confirmation as substantive CJN

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended to President Muhammadu Buhari the appointment of Justice Tanko Muhammad as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The decision was reached yesterday at an emergency meeting chaired by former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Umaru Abdullahi.

In a statement by the Director of Information of the NJC, Soji Oye, the decision followed a recommendation of the Interview Committee set up by the Council which screened two “candidates presented by the Federal Judicial Service Commission to it for appointment as Chief Justice of Nigeria.”

The NJC also commended the president on his stand on judicial autonomy and called on state executives to “as a matter of urgency, commence its immediate implementation. It posited that this is not only in line with the constitutional dictates, but presently the judicial position.”

The statement also stated in the plenary presided by Justice Muhammad, some judges were recommended to state governors for appointment as Chief Judges for Lagos, Anambra, Ebonyi, Niger and Taraba states as well as Grand Kadis for Kano and Jigawa states.

Those recommended as Chief Judges are: Justice Muhammad S. Sifawa (Sokoto); Justice Kazeem Alogba (Lagos); Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu (Anambra); Justice Nwaigwe A. Anselm (Ebonyi); Justice Aliyu Mayaki (Niger) and Justice Filibus B. Andetur (Taraba).

Also, Kadi Tijjani Yusuf Yakassai and Kadi

Isa Jibrin Gantsa were recommended as Grand Kadis for Kano and Jigawa states respectively.

“The newly appointed Heads of Court will be sworn-in after the approval of the President and their respective State Governors and confirmation by the Senate and State Houses of Assembly as the case may be,” the statement reads.

“Council also considered notification of retirements of Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Chief Judges of Gombe, Edo, Niger, Ebonyi, Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi States as well as those of nine (9) other Judicial Officers from the Federal High Court, High Courts of Gombe, Delta, Edo, Imo, Benue and Katsina States.”

