NITDA, Huawei sign MOU on digital jobs’ creation

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Huawei ICT Academy yesterday in Abuja signed a Memorandum of Understanding on building capacity and creating digital jobs in Nigeria.

The MOU, signed at the 2018-2019 Huawei Nigeria ICT Competition Award & 2019-2020 Launch Ceremony, represented the federal government’s interest in capacity building, NITDA Director-General Dr Isa Pantami, said.

Pantami also said the wisdom behind the MOU was to show “that the federal government is interested in building capacity in ICT. NITDA is there to represent the federal government in other to build more capacities with regards to youths, women, children and including people living with disabilities.

“The MOU is all about to build capacity and create many digital jobs. Huawei excel in terms of capacity building and they have been impacting that knowledge in many continents and we feel NITDA, being the only IT regulator in the country and at the same time an IT developer, is supposed to come on board and have an understanding with Huawei so that millions of Nigeria will benefit from this capacity building which is being organised.”

The Managing Director of Huawei Technologies (Abuja Office), Tank Li, said Huawei’s vision in Nigeria is to create an ICT talent Ecosystem that will form the foundation in the digitalization plan for the nearest future.

Earlier, the Ambassador of China to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, said: “China remains committed to enhancing exchanges and cooperation between competent authorities of China and Nigeria, sharing good practice in each other’s ICT development and seizing the opportunity presented by the digital world.”

The Media and Communications Manager of Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Ltd, Emmanuel Adereti, said Huawei hosted the award ceremony in honour of Nigerian students who performed admirably during the just concluded regional phase of the ICT competition.

He said the students, who were from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, came top in the regional competition and finished 3rd globally in the Routing and Switching Category.

