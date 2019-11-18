Nissan recalls about 400,000 vehicles over braking system defect

ADVERTISEMENT

Japan’s Nissan Motor Co. Ltd has said that it will recall 394,025 cars in the U.S. over a braking system defect.

The defect has caused concerns that a brake fluid leak could potentially lead to a fire.

Nissan said this in a filing dated Nov. 8 with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) under recall number 18V-601.

The leak into internal circuit boards will trigger a warning to drivers, which if ignored may lead to a fire in “rare instances,” Nissan said.

“… if the warning is ignored and the vehicle continues to be operated in this condition, the brake fluid leak may potentially create an electrical short in the actuator circuit, which in rare instances, may lead to a fire,” the Japanese automaker said.

The recall, which was reported on Friday by U.S. media, includes Maxima sedans from 2016 through 2018, Infiniti QX60 luxury crossovers from 2017 to 2019, Murano SUVs from 2015 to 2018 and Pathfinder SUVs from 2017 to 2019, the filing showed.

The document does not mention whether the brake system defect actually caused any fires or injuries.

The company also reportedly said that it was working to fix the issue and that owners of the affected cars will be notified starting early December.

“Once the remedy is available, owners will receive a final notification letter asking them to bring their vehicle to an authorised Nissan dealer or INFINITI retailer to have the remedy work completed at no cost for parts or labour,” it told NPR in an emailed statement.

The development comes less than two months after NHTSA opened a preliminary investigation into 553,000 Nissan Rogue sport utility vehicles after reports of their automatic emergency braking systems engaging without warning or an obstruction.

Improper inspections of brakes, steering wheels, speed measurements, and vehicle stability had also caused the company to issue a recall of several thousand vehicles in Japan in late 2018.

In September, the company recalled 1.3 million vehicles to fix a problem with its backup camera displays. (Reuters/NAN)

