Nishioka , Barty reach Cincinnati Masters quarter-finals

Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka reached his second quarterfinal of the season on Thursday when he defeated Australia’s Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4 at the ATP Cincinnati Masters.
Nishioka, 23, advanced in 82 minutes, never facing a break point while twice breaking the Australian’s serve.
In another match, Top seed Ashleigh Barty stayed alive at the Cincinnati WTA tournament with a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 defeat of Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.
The win, which put her into the quarterfinals, kept her in the chase to return to the WTA top ranking.
Kontaveit was broken at 5-4 in the final set when she was serving for the match.
