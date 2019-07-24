Nisa Hospital dedicates Health Centre to honor Prof. Eldred Wright

ADVERTISEMENT

The founder of Nisa Group, Dr. Ibrahim Wada has stated that the goal to ensure better healthcare services to Nigerians, should not be left for the government alone as “no nation depend on government alone to advance”.

He made this statement during the launch and dedication of Nisa Premier Hospital Advanced Surgical Centre posthumously in honor of Prof. Eldred Wright for his outstanding job as a medical professional and his selfless service to humanity.

Wada described Wright’s achievements and contributions to the health sector as unquantifiable as well as his impact on the medical professionals. He stated that Wright was also central to his achievement having been under his tutelage as a medical student, describing him as an icon which the Nisa Family was proud of.

“We have dedicated the most important building in Nisa hospital after him and honestly, he deserves it,” says wada.

The founder disclosed that the Advanced Surgical Centre houses state-of-the-art facilities such as advanced emergency and diagnostic services, top class digital x-ray, and ultra sound amongst others.

According to him, the government alone cannot provide the desired healthcare services to Nigerians, therefore urged private sectors, and other stakeholders to contribute in delivering quality healthcare services to Nigerians.

“In ensuring better healthcare services to Nigerians, we have no choice, we cannot depend on government alone, though we appreciate the efforts of government, no nation depend on government alone to advance”.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Nisa Board, Dr Shamsuddeen Usman said the event was a symbol of a new direction for Nisa in which the hospital will be more identified with International Best Practices while eschewing good corporate governance and professionalism.

“We are pointing to a new direction where Nisa will be more identified with global best practices with good corporate governance such that Nigerians will stop going outside the country but to let them know of our international best practice and equipment cum expertise that we have here”.

