NIS to link passport to national identity numbers

As the Nigeria Immigration Service rolls out a new passport with 10-year validity tomorrow, its Comptroller-General, Muhammad Babandede, says the service will partner with the National Identity Management Commission to link the passport with the holder’s national identity number.

He said this had made it imperative for people willing to obtain the passport to first have their national identity numbers.

Speaking Saturday during an interaction with Officers and Men of all the NIS’ formations under Zone A in Lagos, he said the old and the new passports would be running concurrently as there were over 25,000 applicants who had paid for the old passports.

He said the 10-year passport with 64 pages would be restricted to adults (18years and above) for N70,000; the 32-page five year standard passport, N25,000 and the 64-page five year standard passport, N35,000; all excluding bank charges.

He said any officer caught engaging in any untoward activity would be sanctioned in accordance with the rules of the service.

The immigration boss stressed the need for officers to comply with the Executive Order 01 on Transparency and Ease of Doing Business of the present administration.

He said it was the duty of the immigration to support President Muhammadu Buhari whom, he said, had provided the enabling environment for the service.

According to him, by shunning corruption and sharp practices, the officers and men will contribute their quota to the economic development of the country through facilitation of corrupt-free atmosphere for Direct Foreign Investment (DFI).

