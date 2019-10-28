NIS to introduce various visa categories

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Immigration Service says it will soon introduce various categories of visas for the country as part of its visa reform.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mohammad Babandede, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Benin.

Babandede said the visa categories being considered were visa for tourists, visa for retirees outside the country who wish to retire in Nigeria and visa for incentive/investors.

According to him, “If you have money, genuine money, we are encouraging visitors who have intellectual capacity to assist in building capacity in Nigeria.

“If the visa is not going to break National security, good economy, we would encourage it to be delivered in a transparent way to cut corruption.

“We will ensure that Nigerians realises that there is reforms based on the anti corruption strategy of Mr President.” (NAN)

