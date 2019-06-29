NIS redeploys Lagos Airport Comptroller, Yashe

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dikko Yashe, the Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, has been redeployed by the service to head the Kano State Command.

Mr. Yashe is expected to resume as the Comptroller of Immigration in Kano State on Monday, it was learnt.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the Nigerian aviation industry have hailed his stint at the airport, saying since Yashe was posted to the command about a year ago, he had entrenched discipline, transparency and hard work among the immigration officers.

The MMIA Terminal Manager, Mrs. Victoria Shin-Aba, who is also the the South West Regional Manager, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), described Yashe as a very proactive and effective officer.

Shin-Aba said the outgoing NIS Comptroller sanitized the command within a year and brought total change to passenger facilitation by immigration service at the airport.

She confirmed that Yashe collaborated with FAAN in the Ease-Of-Doing-Business policy of the Federal Government and improved the rating of immigration at the airport within a year.

Under Yashe’s command, immigration won several awards, which included the Nigeria Aviation Award as the ‘Best Agency for International Trade and Travel Facilitation 2018’, ‘Sir Ahmadu Bello Leadership Award 2018,’ given by the Northern Actors Forum, ‘Best Agency 2018 in Passenger Facilitation and Implementation of Ease-of-Doing-Business’ at the Lagos Airport, given by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and ‘Transparency Award 2018’ by Transparency Africa, amongst other recognitions.

