NIS reacts to alleged supply of ammunition to bandits by its officer

ADVERTISEMENT

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammadu Babandede, has directed that an immediate investigation be carried out on an officer allegedly abducted by bandits while traveling back to his Divisional office in Sokoto.

The Police in Sokoto had said a Chief Superintendent of Immigration was arrested for allegedly supplying bandits with ammunition.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a statement signed by DCI Sunday James, national Public Relations Officer of NIS, said the officer was abducted by the criminal elements on his way back to his duty post, disarmed and released.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Unfortunately, some of the criminals were arrested and they made statements to implicate the officer,” the statement said.

It added that “the service is doing everything to get to the root of the matter to ascertain the true situation of the confession.”

It further said that the Sokoto State Comptroller had been directed to liase with the Commissioner of police to get the right perspective of the viral report.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App