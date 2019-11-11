NIS partners Swiss authority on irregular migration

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it is partnering with the Swiss Government, Swiss Non-governmental organisation and International Organisation for Migration (IOM) delegations on facility assessment to enhance migration management at Seme control post.

Mr Sunday James, the Public Relations Officer of NIS, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The delegation was received by the Comptroller-General of the Service, Mr Muhammad Babandede in Abuja.

Banandede, represented by Mr Nuruddeen Graham, a Deputy Comptroller-General (DCG),said the visit was critical to the country’s fight against irregular migration, especially Smuggling of Migrants (SOM).

He said it was also important in the area of Trafficking In Persons (TIP) which required collaborative efforts of local and international partners.

Ms. Pfister Jolanda, the Head of the delegation, said the team comprised seasoned Police Officers from Swiss Federal government and Cantonan Police, with expertise on irregular migration, among others.

Jolanda said that the purpose of the visit was to assess NIS facilities with a view to exploring areas to support the Service on migration management within the framework of Nigeria/Swiss partnership.

She pledged the commitment of the team to support the NIS, particularly on Migrant Information Data Analysis System at the nation’s port of entry.

Ms. Ivanka Spadina of the IOM described the Immigration Service as a critical partner to her organisation, adding that the joint visit was a step forward in enhancing collaboration with the NIS. (NAN)

