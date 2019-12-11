NIS launches enhanced E-passport in Ikeja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has commenced issuance of the enhanced e-passport at the Alausa Main Passport Office located at Ikeja, Lagos.
The Public Relations Officer of NIS, Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement he issued on behalf of the Comptroller General of NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede on Wednesday in Abuja.
NIS had earlier launched the enhanced e-passport at its Ikoyi office.
Babandede said that the commencement was in line with the service projection during the inauguration of the enhanced e-passport in Abuja.
“Looking at the population in Lagos, the need to roll out the enhanced e-passport was necessary.
“The commencement of the roll out in Alausa will reduce the pressure on Ikoyi and applicants are at liberty to visit anyone closest to them,” he said.