NIS launches enhanced E-passport in Ikeja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has commenced issuance of the enhanced e-passport at the Alausa Main Passport Office located at Ikeja, Lagos.

The Public Relations Officer of NIS, Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement he issued on behalf of the Comptroller General of NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede on Wednesday in Abuja.

NIS had earlier launched the enhanced e-passport at its Ikoyi office.

Babandede said that the commencement was in line with the service projection during the inauguration of the enhanced e-passport in Abuja.

“Looking at the population in Lagos, the need to roll out the enhanced e-passport was necessary.

“The commencement of the roll out in Alausa will reduce the pressure on Ikoyi and applicants are at liberty to visit anyone closest to them,” he said.

