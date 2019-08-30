NIS implements new visa fees for Americans

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the directive by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, for the downward review of visa fees for the United State nationals, the Nigeria Immigration Service has complied and effected the change.

With the new change, American citizens are now required to pay $160 as visa fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

NIS Public Relations Officer Deputy Comptroller Immigration Sunday James, in a statement yesterday on behalf of Comptroller-General Muhammad Babandede, said the change had been effected in the Service’ portal, adding that “all our diplomatic and consular missions have been advised to comply with effect from 29th August, 2019.”

Daily Trust reports that the Federal Government had announced a cut in visa fees for US citizens after the American government increased visa fees for Nigerian passport holders in a tit-for-tat move.

The Ministry of Interior had announced the change on Wednesday while acknowledging there were engagements with the United States Embassy on the issue.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App