NIS converts 509 officers to superintendent cadre

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has converted 509 officers to superintendent cadre.

Sunday James, the spokesman of the NIS disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the officers got the conversion after completing the 3rd Conversion and Upgrading Course at the Immigration Training School, Kano, Kano State.

James said the Comptroller General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, at the occasion, reiterated the need for the officers to put what they learnt into action, noting that the Service had invested so much into training and capacity development.

“The CGI encouraged the participants to maximize the knowledge of ICT gained to uplift the standard expected of the service among other sister agencies without competing but complimenting each other wherever and whenever the need arises.

“He, in the same vein, warned officers and men that as armed services, we cannot afford to be careless with the weapon, hence all officers of the service will undergo drug test,” James said.

