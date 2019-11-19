NIS begins issuance of digital tourist’s visa soon

ADVERTISEMENT

The Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has revealed plans to digitalise tourist’s visa before the year runs out.

Babanded disclosed this recently when he received the Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Folorunsho Coker and his team, a statement yesterday by the NTDC said.

According to Babandede, the digitalisation of tourist visa, which is ongoing, will further improve tourism and the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

He explained that the tourist visa would be web-based without physical contact with anybody.

“Once you apply online, upload your application, submit, pay, and get approval, you start coming and within 24 to48 hours, you get your touris visa,” he said.

He said Nigeria was liberal with tourists’ visa as “we give them Visa-On-Arrival for certain churches because we know their spending will boost our economy.”

