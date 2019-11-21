NIPSS: President Buhari to receive funding universal health care report Friday

ADVERTISEMENT

Participants of the Senior Executive Course 41 at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) will on Friday present their report to President Muhammadu Buhari on the theme: Funding Universal Health Care Delivery in Nigeria after 10 months of rigorous training.

The Director General of NIPSS, Prof. Habu Galadima in a press conference at the National Institute in Kuru, near Jos said 66 participants from this year’s course would submit their report to the President in Council on Friday, hoping that many of the recommendations contained in the report will be favourable to the government for implementation.

Prof. Galadima said the participants who are expected to graduate on Saturday will on Thursday commission projects provided to the Kuru community which include upgraded facilities in the primary health care unit.

He said the participants have visited 12 states in Nigeria and interacted with major stakeholders in those states where they were privy to ideas of the funding challenges for the health sector as well as undertook a study tour of African countries such as Egypt, Madagascar, Kenya, South Africa, as well as Mauritius and Morocco

“They interacted with experts and learnt from their experiences in funding universal health care and the true lessons from the experiences of those countries that have enriched their recommendations. They also undertook a study tour of Singapore, Pakistan, which has similar culture and tradition with Nigeria in some areas, they also went to Cuba, a country with one of the best health systems and observed how they fund their own health systems. They also went to the UAE and Jordan and all these experiences were brought back and integrated to enrich their recommendations, ” he said.

The DG explained that an annual lecture on Funding Universal Health Care Delivery: Lessons from Trinidad and Tobago will be delivered by the High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago to Nigeria, Mr. Wendel De Landro on Saturday.

He said in its 40 years, the Institute has impacted on policy process and implementation as well as policy advice and laudable recommendations many of which have been implemented.

“The National Security Strategy, NIPSS played a crucial role in the development of that document in 2014. The Institute also played a major role in the establishment of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), it was one of the recommendations of the National Institute. I’m sure you also known about the national amnesty programme. There are quite a number of policy advices that we are involved in,” he said.

