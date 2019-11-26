‘NIPC committed to promoting investment’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian investment promotion Commission ( NIPC), Hon Babangida S. Nguroje says Nigeria remains a destination of choice for investment.

Nguroje in a statement said the Federal Government has been proactive in promoting Nigeria as a destination of choice for investment and global response has been encouraging which has yielded a leap in Ease of Doing Business ranking of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Promoting Nigeria as a destination of choice is a collective patriotic duty. The level of resources mobilisation in Nigeria needs to be escalated to inclusive growth of our economy, create jobs and uplift our people out of poverty. This is a duty to all of us and I invite you to join hands with us in this noble objective” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said the Governing Council of the Nigerian investment promotion Commission, NIPC, is committed and loyal to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We further wish to ensure industrial community both at home and abroad that Nigeria is an investor friendly nation. On our part as a patriotic investment promotion agency of government, we are committed to availing our services to any willing investor transparently devoid of any bureaucratic encumbrance. We are also available to hand-hold an investor through all the processes and procedures he needs to go through to start or sustain his business in Nigeria,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App