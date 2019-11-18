Nine smugglers nabbed in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine suspected smugglers have been arrested in the last 10 days trying to smuggled various contraband items into the country, the Katsina/Kaduna custom Comptroller Abdullahi Kirawa has said

Parading some of the items seized from the smugglers on Monday, Kirawa said their Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seized items is about N62m.

He said porous border aids smuggling activities in the state, emphasising that his men will continue to synergise with other operations, using intelligence to arrest smugglers”

“I want to call on people to assist the customs with useful information that shall be used in confidence to check smugglers and smuggling activities which is bent on destroying the nation economy” he said

He listed the items to include, 1367 bags of rice, 295 jerrycans of PMS, 297 bales of second hand clothing, 75 new wrappers, 295 jerrycans of vegetable oil, 53 bags of foreign sugar, 14 cartons of battery, 15 motorcycles and 9 cars.

