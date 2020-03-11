Nine Qatar W/Cup workers die in 2019

Breaking News
Nine labourers on World Cup 2022 projects died in the past year, Qatari organisers said Wednesday, stressing that none of the deaths were a result of accidents at tournament projects.

All but one of the dead who suffered health issues had yet to undergo a new comprehensive medical screening intended to detect underlying risks, the supreme committee organising the tournament said.

The checks, along with newly launched electronic medical records and mental health supervision for workers, were introduced following criticism by human rights groups of Qatar’s past labour practices.

“With each death, regardless of what NGOs may think, we’ve always taken a lot of attention and concern,” the committee’s executive director for worker welfare, Mahmoud Qutub, told AFP.

“The comprehensive medical screening, as a preventative measure, has probably been one of the most effective programmes we have launched.”

