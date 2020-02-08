Nine Nigerians dominate Afritondo Prize longlist

ADVERTISEMENT

In a longlist of 21 nine Nigerians have made the Afritondo Short Story Prize 2020. They include Marline Oluchi for ‘Lemon Drops,’ Edoziem Miracle (‘Like Pearls in an Ocean’), Kayode Ani (‘For Love Is A Broken-winged Bird That Cannot Fly’) Joshua Chizoma (‘Of Dead Things That Come Alive’), Ifeoma Nwosu (‘Remember Your Father’), Hannah Onoguwe (‘Yellow Means Stay’) Mazpa Ejikem (‘This One is Mine’) Obioma Obinna Kelechi (‘The Weird and the Wired’) and Nnamdi Anyadu (‘The Mask and the Woman’)

Worth $1,000, Afritondo is a media and publishing platform that aims to connect with and tell the stories of Africans and black minority populations across the globe. The prize would be judged by Megan Ross (Chair), Gloria Mwaniga, and Kelechi Njoku.

For this first edition of the prize, there were 421 entries from 19 countries from across the continent.

The shortlist will be announced in March 2020.

