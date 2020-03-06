Nine Corps Members abscond as 2,300 complete service in Osun

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine corps members of the 2019 Batch ‘A’ in Osun State absconded during the service year and could not partake in the Passing-Out Ceremony along with 2,300 corps members that successfully completed their service year on Thursday.

The Passing-Out Ceremony took place at the Osogbo City Stadium and the corps members exhibited excellent parade display to the admiration of the important personalities that grace the occasion.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Ayodele Adegoke said the nine corps members would repeat their service while seven other corps members that contravened the provisions of the NYSC Act were given extension of the service years.

Ayodele charged the corps members to look inwards and tap from their innate abilities and more especially the skills they were exposed to under the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme so as to be self-reliant.

He said “do not despise little beginning but strive to make the best of every opportunity that comes your way and take solace in this common saying that little drops of water make a mighty ocean”.

He urged them not to indulge in any form of criminal activities no matter how challenging the situation may be.

The State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola urged the corps members to shun all forms of social vices and pursue their life’s aspiration and goals wisely.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Benedict Alabi, the governor charged the corps members to be employers of labour and not job seekers.

Six outstanding corps members received awards for the meritorious service in their places of primary assignment where they affected the lives of the community people positively.

The NYSC cultural troops electrified the gathering with local drumbeat and trilling dance drama.

