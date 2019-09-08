Nine arrested as traditional worshippers attack Muslims, Christians in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

Barely a month after traditional worshippers invaded Mosque and shattered its glasses at Idi – Iroko community in Ipokia LGA, Ogun State, Oro adherents at the weekend reportedly attacked some Muslims and Christians in the community during the Oro festival.

The Oro adherents were said to have imposed curfew on Idi – Iroko, a border community, but some Muslims and Christians reportedly defied the restrictions, hence the attack.

It was learnt that many Muslims and Christians who stood against the act were beaten and their properties were also vandalized.

A victim, Tolahat Yahya alleged that the Oro adherents destroyed his car during the attacks.

“They beat us because we did not obey the curfew order.

“We stood our ground and we ensured we got hold of three of them who we later handed them over to the police.

“The intimidation is too much; they refused to allow us practise our religion despite the agreement that the Oro ritual will not be performed in day-break, they did not obey that,” he said.

Speaking with Daily Trust, Imam Abdulazeez Omoakin of Umar bin Khatab Mosque, which was earlier invaded, hinted that unlike previous attacks, the traditional worshippers laid ambush for the victims and beat them “almost to the point of death.”

He called on government to ensure strict compliance of the ban against Oro adherents who are hellbent on carrying out their festival in the day time at the expense of others.

Meanwhile, the Ogun state Police Command has arrested nine Oro adherents for allegedly carrying out the attacks.

They are; idowu Desu, Monday Akinlolu, Dele Dada, Raimi Jacob, Dondo Sunday, Abiola Azeez, Olarewaju Akerele, Nurudeen Lawal and Tetede Jamiu.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the nine suspects who were Oro adherents have been arrested while committing the dastardly act.

The PPRO said the suspects would be charged to court for breach of peace and other criminal acts.

