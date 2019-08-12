Nimrod urges kids to focus on sports and education

ADVERTISEMENT

Engineer Musa Nimrod, President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), has advised young Nigerians to combine their education with sports.

Nimrod gave the advice during the closing ceremony of the “Nimrod 300” volleyball talents inter-academy summer clinic and competition on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the clinic/competition was held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

“I started in the volleyball sport about 50 years ago, when I was picking balls. It was during the Nigerian Civil War.

“But I am so impressed with what has happened here at the first edition of the summer clinic, with the zeal I have seen in the kids here.

“I started playing this volleyball in the barracks then, and I give God the glory for where am I today.

“It is all because I was able to ensure I combined my education with sports.

“Many young Nigerians need to tow this path in order to reap the benefits of both sports and education,” Nimrod said.

The NVBF president said he would continue to continue to sponsor the event for sustainable development, adding that events like the clinic had been holding in the North for more than nine years.

NAN reports that the event started on Thursday and ended on Saturday.(NAN)

