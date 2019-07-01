NiMET releases weather predictions for Tuesday

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMET, has predicted more influx of moisture into the country for Tuesday.

NiMET`s “Weather Outlook“, on Monday in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over central states with chances of thunderstorm activities over Ilorin, Abuja and Minna axis, in the morning hours.

The agency further predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions later in the day over the central region.

According to NiMET, there is chances of thunderstorms over Lafia, Bauchi, Abuja, Jos, Gombe, Makurdi, Yola and Mambilla Plateau axis with day and night temperature of 30 to 34 degree Celsius and 17 to 25 degree Celsius.

“For Northern States, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions is anticipated with chances of thunderstorms over Southern Maiduguri and Yola axis in the morning hours.

“There are prospects of late evening thunderstorms over Kano, Katsina, Yola, Dutse, Nguru and Maiduguri axis with day and night temperatures of 34 to 36 degree Celsius and 26 to 28 degree Celsius respectively.

NiMET predicted cloudy conditions over Southern States with chances of rains over Lagos, Yenegoa, Calabar, Eket, Ikom, Warri and Ijebu-Ode axis in the morning hours.

It further predicted likely continuous rains over the region during the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperatures of 30 to 31 degree Celsius and 20 to 25 degree Celsius. (NAN)

