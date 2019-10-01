  1. Home
NiMet predicts thunderstorms, rains for Wednesday

Heavy rains that started in the early morning and lasted for several hours in Abuja has left several houses submerged by flood in Lokogma area of the FCT. Our correspondent reports that more than 10 houses were affected. A school and two churches were part of the affected buildings. Residents were sighted leaving their houses with truck load of properties. As at the time of this report no casualty was reported. Photos: Taiwo Adeniyi. 25-7-19

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rains for Wednesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Tuesday in Abuja predicted thunderstorms over Sokoto, Gusau and Yelwa axis of Northern states with cloudy conditions around the eastern parts in the morning hours.

It forecast thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Nguru, Kano and Dutse axis later in the day with day and night temperatures of 32 to 34 degree Celsius and 23 to 24 degree Celsius.

“For Central states, there are prospects of thunderstorms and rains over Niger, Abuja, Zaria, Kaduna, Jos, Lokoja, Ilorin and Yola axis in the morning.

“Later in the day, cloudy conditions are likely with chances of thunderstorms and rains over Gombe, Yola and Mambilla Plateau axis with day and night temperatures of 26 to 32 degree Celsius and 17 to 24 degree Celsius respectively,” it said.

It envisaged thunderstorms and rains over the western part of Southern states in the morning.

”There are prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the eastern part of the region and the coast.

“Day and night temperature values are expected to be of 30 to 32 degree Celsius and 20 to 22 degree Celsiu respectively,” it said.

