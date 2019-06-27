NiMET predicts thunderstorms in most parts of the country on Friday

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has predicted thunderstorm activities over most part of the country on Friday.

The agency’s “Weather Outlook” on Thursday in Abuja predicted cloudy conditions over central states, with chances of thunderstorm over Yola, Jalingo, Abuja, Bauchi, Jos, Lafia, Makurdi and Mambilla Plateau axis in the morning hours.

It predicted localised thunderstorms over Kaduna, Ilorin Minna, Bauchi, Yola, Lokoja, Jos, Jalingo and Mambilla Plateau as the day progressed, with day and night temperatures of 24 to 30 degree Celsius and 18 to 24 degree Celsius.

According to the agency, morning thunderstorm activities are expected over Gusau, Katsina, Kano, Maiduguri, Nguru and Dutse.

NiMET predicted partly cloudy to cloudy condition over the region, with chances of thunderstorms over Sokoto and Yelwa later in the day, with day and night temperature of 29 to 33 degree Celsius and 22 to 25 degree Celsius.

“In southern states, cloudy conditions are expected with chances of localised rains over Asaba, Enugu, Awka, Owerri, Akure, Osogbo, Benin, Ado-Ekiti, Abeokuta, Port Harcourt and Calabar in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, intermittent rains are anticipated over most part of the region with day and night temperature values of 28 to30 degree Celsius and 20 to 24 degree Celsius.” (NAN)

