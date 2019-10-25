NiMet predicts thunderstoms, rains for Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Meteorology Agency (NiMet), has predicted thunderstorms and rains for Saturday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Friday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to cloudy condition over the Northern states with day and night temperatures of 31 to 40 degree Celsius and 19 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For central states, partly cloudy to cloudy morning is anticipated over the region with chances of thunderstorms over Yola and Taraba axis in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of thunderstorm over the region with day and night temperatures of 27 to 32 degree Celsius and 16 to 24 degree Celsius respectively,” it said.

According to it, cloudy condition is expected over south west inland and coast while thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over the south east inland and coast in the morning hours.

NiMet forecasts thunderstorms and rains over the region in the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperatures of 30 to 32 degree Celsius and 20 to 23 degree Celsius.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App