NiMet predicts rains, thunderstorms across Nigeria on Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thundery and rainy activities across the country on Monday.

NiMet`s weather outlook, on Sunday in Abuja, predicted thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Yobe, Kano and Katsina of Northern States in the morning hours.

It forecast thunderstorm over Kano, Katsina, Potiskum, Damaturu, Dutse and Gusau later in the day with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 degree Celsius and 23 to 26 degree respectively.

“For Central States, there are prospects of thunderstorms over Jos, Gombe, Yola, Mambila Plateau and Bauchi during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms/rains are likely over Ilorin, Bida, Lafia and Abuja with day and night temperatures of 28 to 34 degree Celsius and 18 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.“

The agency further forecast cloudy conditions over the Southern States with chances of rain over Warri, Benin and Asaba axis in the morning.

It said intermittent rains are anticipated over most places in the region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 29 to 32 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius respectively. (NAN)

