NiMet predicts cloudy, thundery activities Saturday to Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and thundery weather activities across the country from May 23 to May 25.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Friday in Abuja forecast cloudy conditions over northern region in the morning hours of Saturday with prospects of overnight into early morning light thunderstorms over Yobe and southern Borno axis.

According to the forecast, during the afternoon/evening period, there are chances of increased cloudiness with slim chances of thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, northern Borno, Gombe and Taraba axis.

It further forecast other parts of the north to be mostly cloudy with intervals of sunshine.

“The central cities are likely to be cloudy during the morning hours.

“However, parts of Niger, Lokoja, southern Nasarawa, and Benue are expected to experience overnight into early morning thunderstorms with little rains.

“ The afternoon and evening hours hold better prospects of weather activities as isolated thunderstorms are expected over Abuja, Benue, Kogi, Niger and Kwara axis.

“The inland areas of the south and coastal belts should be predominately cloudy with few isolated thunderstorms over Ado Ekiti, Abeokuta and Ondo, Calabar, Lagos, Bayelsa, Port Harcourt and Ijebu-Ode axis during the morning period.

“Isolated thunderstorms are expected over most places in the inland and coastal areas in the afternoon/evening hours.’’

NiMet predicted Cloudy conditions with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Biu, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano and Katsina in the northern region during the morning hours of Sunday.

The agency also predicted isolated thunderstorms over the north to affect parts of Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano and Katsina axis and environs during the afternoon/evening period.

It envisaged increased cloudiness over the central region with chances of early morning thunderstorms over parts of Kwara, Benue, Nasarawa and Jos axis.

According to NiMet, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over the high ground areas to affect Jos, Abuja, Kogi, Niger and Makurdi areas in the afternoon and evening period.

It further envisaged cloudy conditions over the inland cities with prospect of few thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening hours.

NiMet predicted light thunderstorms over Lagos, Ijebu-Ode, Benin and Port Harcourt in the coastal region during the morning hours with isolated thunderstorm over most places in the coastal region later in the day.

“For Monday, cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are expected over the northern region in the morning hours.

“During the afternoon and evening period, cloudiness with spells of few thunderstorms are expected over Yelwa, Zaria, Potiskum, Nguru, Dutse, Kebbi, Jalingo and Yola.

“ The rest of the cities over this region are likely to remain cloudy with intervals of sunshine. The central region is expected to be mostly cloudy.

“ However, we anticipate isolated thunderstorms to affect parts of Abuja, Jos, Kogi and Kwara axis during the afternoon/evening period.

“ Increased cloudiness is expected over the inland and the coastal areas of the south during the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over the region in the afternoon and evening hours,’’ it said. (NAN)

