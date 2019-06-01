NiMet predicts cloudy, rainy, thundery activities for Sunday

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of rainfall and thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Sunday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Saturday, in Abuja, predicted cloudy conditions over the Central States with chances of thunderstorms over Abuja, Minna, Lafia, Jos, Kaduna, Bida, Ilorin and Bauchi axis in the morning hours.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Yola, Jalingo and Mambilla Plateau and general cloudy afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 23 to 35 and 17 to 26 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience cloudy conditions with a few chances of thunderstorms over Yelwa, Kebbi, Katsina and Gusau axis in the morning hours.

It further predicted thunderstorms over the region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 30 to 35 and 19 to 26 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience thunderstorms with rainfall during the morning hour.

“Thunderstorms are also expected over this region in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 29 to 33 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“We expect more of the rainfall activities over the southern part of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

