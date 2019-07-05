NiMET predicts clouds, thunder for Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has predicted cloudy and rainy weather conditions with prospects of thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Saturday.

NiMET’s Weather Outlook on Friday in Abuja predicted morning thunderstorms over Kwara, Niger and Taraba axis of central states.

It further predicted thunderstorms over Jos, Yola, Mambilla Plateau and Abuja later in the day with day and night temperatures of 29 to 34 degree Celsius and 20 to 25 degree Celsius.

“For Northern States, cloudy conditions are anticipated over the region with chances of morning thunderstorms over Katsina, Kano, Yelwa, Sokoto and Gusau.

“In the afternoon/evening period, thunderstorms are likely over Maiduguri, Potiskum, Damaturu, Dutse and Nguru with day and night temperatures of 32 to 35 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius respectively,“ NiMET predicted.

According to the agency, cloudy condition with rains and thunderstorms are expected in the morning over Southern Stats with moderate rains over most part of the region in the afternoon/evening period.

It predicted day and night temperatures of 27 to 33 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius for the region.

“The presence of enough moisture and energy are responsible for chances of thunderstorms and rains over most part of the country within the next 24 hours,“ it said. (NAN)

