NiMet makes weather predictions for Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian Meteorological Agency of Nigeria, NiMet, has predicted thunderstorms and rains across the country for Monday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Sunday Predicted partly cloudy condition with chances of thunderstorms over Sokoto, Gusau and Yelwa of Northern states in the morning hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

It further predicted thunderstorms over Katsina, Kano, Dutse, Maiduguri and Yobe while the other parts are expected to be in cloudy condition later in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

The agency envisaged the day and night temperature of the region to be 30 to 35 degree Celsius and 20 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

“For Central states, cloudy conditions are expected with chances of thunderstorms over Abuja, Jos, Bauchi, Mambilla plateau and Kaduna axis during the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms and rains are likely in the afternoon/evening period with day and night temperatures expected to be 27 to 34 degree and 16 to 24 degree Celsius respectively,” it said.

NiMet forecast thunderstorms/rains over Ibadan, Oshogbo, Akure, Abeokuta and the coastal region of Soutern states with the south east inland likely to be in cloudy condition in the morning hours.

According to it, thunderstorms/rains are likely over this region in the afternoon/evening hours with day and night temperatures of 28 to 34 degree Celsius and 19 to 25 degree Celsius respectively. (NAN)

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App