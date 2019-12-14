NIMC extends diaspora enrolment to Togo, Niger, Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has extended the enrolment of Nigerians living in the Diaspora into the National Identity Database to Togo, Niger Republic, Ivory Coast and the Republic of Ireland.

A statement from the commission yesterday said the enrolment in the aforementioned countries was in partnership with Kevonne Consults Limited, Slogani Consults Nigeria Limited and Knowledge Square Nigeria Limited, all Nigerian owned companies licensed to serve as agents on behalf of NIMC across the globe.

The DG/CEO NIMC, Engr. Aliyu A. Aziz, reiterated that the programme was to make it easier for Nigerians in Diaspora to be identified as the federal government had made the possession of NIN a mandatory requirement for acquisition/renewal of the international passport, bank account opening, pension services, land transactions, access to legal/health services, driver’s license, exam registrations like UTME/DE, and access to other government services among others.

The exercise which will involve the demographic & biometrics data capture of Nigerian citizens residing in the four countries will commence in Niger Republic on the 20th of December, 2019. The exercise will also commence on the 20th of December, 2019 in Ivory Coast and in Dublin, Ireland on the 14th of January, 2020.

