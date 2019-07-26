NIMC expands enrolment to S/Arabia, African countries

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) has concluded plans to extend the National Identification Number (NIN) registration to countries including Saudi Arabia, Canada, Germany, Ghana, Senegal, Benin Republic, Mali, India, amongst others.

The commission also said it has successfully deployed enrolment Centres in South Africa, US, UK.

This was contained in a statement issued to journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

The statement said NIMC chose major cities where the enrolment would take place in countries, which have high population of Nigerians, to ensure that more Nigerians are captured into the National Identity Database (NIDB).

“The rollout of additional enrolment centres in these cities is in collaboration with NIMC licensed partners: Dantata Universal Services Nigeria Limited/VFS Global, National e-Authentication/Defcon Systems and Slogani Consults Limited” the statement said.

The Director General, CEO of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz, said that the enrolment of Nigerians in Diaspora is in fulfilment of the NIMC Mandate to enrol all Nigerians, Legal Residents and Nigerians in Diaspora into the National Identity Database (NIDB) and issue them the unique identification number, NIN.

The statement noted that the commission has completed plans to start registration in Saudi Arabia’s two major cities: Jeddah and Riyadh while in Ghana the exercise will take place in Accra, the capital.

It also stated that Dakar in Senegal, Cotonou and Port Novo in Benin Republic, and Banjul, the capital of The Gambia are also centers for registration in those countries.

