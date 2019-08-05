NIMC begins NIN enrolment for Nigerians in UK, Germany

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of efforts by the National Identity Management Commission’s (NIMC) to enrol Nigerian adults and children into the National Identity Database (NIDB), more enrolment centres have been opened for Nigerians in the United Kingdom and Germany.

A statement on Monday from VFS Global, a NIMC-accredited NIN registration firm, said: “the newly launched centres will offer Diaspora enrolment services for Nigerians in these locations with their National Identification Number (NIN) issuance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While the new centres in London and Leicester, UK commenced operations on 2 August 2019, the centres in Berlin and Frankfurt will be opened on 12 August 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Appointments can be obtained beforehand online by visiting www.vfsglobal.com/NIMC/Nigeria for the National Identification Number enrolment and subsequently the issuance of General Multi Purpose Card (GMPC) issuance to eligible Nigerian citizens in Diaspora.

“A dedicated contact centre and email support service is also available for applicants to answer queries and track the application status.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Jiten Vyas, Regional Group COO, VFS Global, said: “The launch of our new National Identification Number enrolment centres in UK and Germany to support the initiative by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Nigeria highlights our efforts to offer solutions that ensure a secure and seamless experience in the Identity and Citizen Services space globally.

“By leveraging our capabilities of having successfully implemented such large-scale Diaspora enrolment services across the world, we are confident that the new centres would greatly benefit this global initiative.”

It noted that Nigerians can enrol at the new NIN Enrolment Centres in London located at No. 66 Wilson Street, London EC2A 2BT, UK and at the Peepul’s Centre, Leicester, Orchardson Avenue, Leicester, L E4 6DP, UK.

It said those in Germany can enrol at the Regus office, 422, 4th floor, Gontardstraße 11, 10178- Berlin, Germany and also at the Regus office, 108, Mainzer Landstraße 49, 60329-Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Nigerians in both countries can also book appointment for enrolment or enquire further via email: info@dantatauniversal.com or submit their pre-enrolment application in UK: 0800hrs-1230hrs & 1330hrs-1500 hrs (Monday to Friday, except holidays) and in Germany to by: 1000hrs-1400hrs (Monday to Friday, except holidays), the statement noted.

It would be recalled that VFS Global was accredited with its partner, Dantata Universal Services, to provide NIN enrolment services for Nigerians in Diaspora by the NIMC.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App