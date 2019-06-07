NIMASA to end capital flight, wants Nigerians in oil lifting

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) says it is working round the clock to end capital flight in the maritime sector.

This is even as the director general of the agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, said Nigerians will begin to participate in the lifting of the nation’s crude oil for export immediately the national fleet comes into operation.

Dakuku, who was speaking at a media breakfast meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing Nor Shipping Conference and Exhibition in Oslo, Norway, said the outcome will end the capital flight associated with the present arrangement where Nigeria sells its oil on free on board basis.

The DG said the new national fleet will be owned 49 per cent by a technical partner and the balance of 51 per cent by Nigerian investors. According to the plan, the Nigerian investors will hold equity in lots, so there will be no domineering shareholder. He said the planned national fleet will be private sector led for sustainability and profitability.

The national fleet is part of the country’s new strategic direction on the blue economy, which is designed to tap its maritime potentials. He invited local and foreign investors who are interested in the project to partner with the country.

The opportunity in crude freight and right of first refusal to lift cargo generated by all tiers of government are just some of the many potentials in the sector, he said, adding that the country is also taking its maritime security serious and has invested in the acquisition of security assets to boost the policing of its waters.

These assets include patrol boats, special mission aircraft, helicopters, unmanned air vessels and special mission ships.

He noted that the assets, acquired under the ‘Deep Blue Project’, which he called a homeland security solution, will be operational by September this year with a standing, specially trained intervention strike force.

