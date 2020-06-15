Nile University of Nigeria Helping Students Achieve their Full Potential with State-of-the-art Academic and Sports Facilities

ADVERTISEMENT

Facilities are major determinants of the quality of teaching and learning in an academic institution. A school that lacks the right facilities cannot facilitate effective teaching and learning and vice-versa.

One of the major challenges facing the Nigerian education system today, especially at the tertiary level, is the absence of proper facilities (laboratories, library, etc.) in universities that are necessary to provide quality education to students.

Nile University of Nigeria is among the select group of Nigerian tertiary institutions that bucks this trend.

Occupying an area of 113 hectares, the Nile University campus is home to state-of-the-art academic and sports facilities that allow the members of the campus community to reach their full potential.

Among these top-notch facilities are over 20 fully equipped laboratories that are designed to help students test the concepts learned in the classroom.

Nile University’s laboratories include the clinical skills lab, reservoir engineering lab, electrical machinery lab, engineering workshop, moot court, anatomy museum, electronics lab, pathology lab, biochemistry lab, etc.

In addition to the laboratories, the University has an ultra-modern library that houses over 20,000 volumes of highly intellectual books, more than 500 volumes of periodicals, multiple computers, an online public access catalogue (OPAC), and RFID technology.

The university also boasts excellent sports facilities— such as the football, volleyball, basketball, and tennis pitches/courts—that promote the physical well-being of the students and enable those that are sports inclined to hone their skills.

Furthermore, the entire Nile University campus is Wi-fi enabled, allowing students and staff to access the internet anywhere in the premises. Add to that the beautiful and spacious on-campus hostels that are equipped with washing machines, gyms, and indoor game rooms and it is evident that Nile University possesses all the tools to help students achieve their full potential.

