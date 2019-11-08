NILDS DG seeks more funding for legislative capacity dev’t

ADVERTISEMENT

Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) Prof Abubakar Sulaiman has advocated for more funding to strengthen the country’s legislature.

Speaking in Uyo during a 2-day retreat for management of the National Assembly and the institute, the DG also called for harmonious working relation with the National Assembly.

He said since the National Assembly was considering budget proposals, it was right time for it to also consider improving funding for the capacity development of the legislative institute and its support services.

Prof Sulaiman explained that lack of cordial relationship between the institute and the National Assembly in the past limited the ability of NILDS to effectively carry out its mandate: which is to build capacity and provide legislative support services.

Also speaking, Clerk to the National Assembly Mohammed Sani-Omolori stated that the consultative leadership style of the NILDS’s DG would transform the institute into a leading brand in Nigeria and Africa, in research, capacity building initiatives as well deepening the interrelationship of stakeholders of the legislature.

