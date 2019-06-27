Niger:SIEC fixes 31st July for LG election

ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) has released the timetable for the local government election in the state.

The timetable which was unveiled during a stakeholders meeting on Thursday in Minna fixed 31st July as tentative date for the election.

The Commission said it abides by the law which stipulated that it gives one month notice to enable all political parties and candidate prepare for the polls.

The Commission fixed the cost of nomination form for the chairmanship position at N100,000, while that of the councillorship was pegged at N80, 000.

However, the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) rejected NSIEC proposition on the fees, arguing that the fees would ganged small parties and prevent them from contesting, while giving major parties an edge.

“We rejected the fixing of nomination fees and called on state government, NSIEC and other stakeholders to help in scrapping it in other to give small parties the leverage to effectively participate and test their popularity during the coming exercise, ” IPAC’s state secretary, Mohammed Bello Maikujeri observed.

IPAC commended the State Assembly and government for enacting and assenting to the law abolishing caretaker committee, describing it as progressive and a step in the right direction.

It also commended the House for providing the enabling legislation which allowed NSIEC access to monthly allocation, adding that the move would go along way in strengthening the independent of the electoral body.

