Nigeria’s Uloma Mbuko celebrates birthday with 18-hole tournament

All is now set for the “Lady at 50 Pro-Amateur” Golf tournament scheduled for Saturday at the IBB international Golf and country Club, Abuja, to celebrate the golden jubilee of the first Professional Lady Golfer in Nigeria, Uloma Mbuko.

Briefing journalists on Thursday evening at the Club, the chairman of the 15-member organising committee, the former Governor of Enugu State, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo said they decided to celebrate the former player who has represented Nigeria both nationally and internationally, Uloma Mbuko as a way of showing appreciation for her dedication to Sports in the last 40 years.

“Uloma Mbuko has sacrificed her life to learn Golf and also become a Professional in the game despite most of the ladies she met are still in amateur category”. Chief Nwodo said

Apart from this, she has also employed many young ladies through her elite Golf foundation for them to earn a living in the game as well as assisting other golfers who want to improve through rigorous training.

The former Governor said Mbuko has also created a relationship between South African Golf Community and their Nigeria counterparts.

He said all these qualities are enough to celebrate the Icon in the game of Golf.

In his own submission, the Vice Captain, IBB international Golf and Country Club, Abuja and a member of the Upper Chamber in the National Assembly, Senator Emma Anosike who eulogized the contribution of Mbuko to the game, said the management of the Club has decided to close club activities on Saturday to celebrate the Golfer.

The Celebrant, Mbuko said she decided to mark her birthday with a kitty in order to say thank you to those that have contributed immensely to her success both on the course and off-course.

Other events lined up for Saturday include, 18-holes tournament both for Professional golfers and Amateurs as well as launching of a book titled,” The Fundamentals of Golf Swing”, written by the celebrant.

Other members of the committee who were present at the briefing include former Lady Captain of the Club, Christie Adejoh and former Chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, FCT chapter, Kayode Adeniyi

