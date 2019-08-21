Nigeria’s situation is bad — Obasanjo

ADVERTISEMENT

Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo says the current situation of the country is bad.

He spoke yesterday in Abeokuta while addressing some youths and students from selected schools in the state at a one- day Youths Governance Dialogue organized by the youth development centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

He, however, told the youth not to lose hope, saying there would be light at the end of the tunnel.

“Don’t lose hope, the situation is bad. The current situation is bad. I don’t need to tell you that. I can see the light beyond the tunnel. There is light beyond the tunnel.

He also said Nigeria’s growing population portended “great calamity and disaster” if not properly maximized.

Describing himself as ‘an incurable optimist’ in Nigeria’s projects, Obasanjo recalled how he ran affairs of Nigeria as head of state “when some people felt there was virtually no hope about Nigeria and we turned it around.”

He said when he came out of the prison, some people told him that he would be Nigeria’s last president, yet he was optimistic about the country.

He expressed deep concern about the country’s inability to know the exact number of its population.

According to him, it is disturbing that most Nigerian children of school age are roaming the street.

“And having taken care of Nigeria when I came out of the prison, when some people told me that I will be the last president of Nigeria, because after me there would be no Nigeria again because the situation was so bad; but I have come to have tremendous hope in Nigeria and I am optimistic. So, I am an incurable optimist about Nigeria,” Obasanjo said.

He added: “There should be no Nigerian child that should be out of school for any reason. How are we talking about state of emergency on education? How are we talking about popular education?

“You have already got your Boko Haram in the next 15 years if you don’t do anything about that. So, whatever you are talking about, unless you take care of inclusiveness, you will not get there. Quality is important, but inclusiveness is much better, education for all.

“The other problem is demography. We are now 200 million population and in about 30 years to come we will be about 400 million. Some say we will be 415 million, some say we will be 450 million, whichever one, we will be the third largest country in the world after China and Indian, that would present great challenges, how are we going to handle it?”

