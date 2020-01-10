Nigeria’s relationship with Mauritania is ‘historic’ – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Nigeria’s relationship with the Islamic Republic of Mauritania as “historic”.

President Buhari, who spoke on Friday at the State House, Abuja, went down memory lane while receiving in farewell audience the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

He told the outgoing Ambassador, Ba Abdarrahmane, that the affinity between Nigeria and Mauritania under his watch, dates back to when he was a military leader between January 1984 and August, 1985.

“I led Nigeria to stand with your country then, and even now, we still stand with you. The relationship is quite historic,” he also said in a statement issued yesterday by his media aide Femi Adesina.

President Buhari, who thanked the Ambassador, who spent almost seven years in Nigeria for engendering a good relationship between the two countries, implored Mauritania to always present a united front to the international community.

Ambassador Abdarrahmane said he enjoyed his tour of duty in Nigeria, and would always remain an ambassador of goodwill.

“I love Nigeria and its people. I am going back with memories of the good relationship I have with the people,” he said.

