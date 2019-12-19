Nigeria’s progress against open defecation slow — UNICEF

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief WASH of the United Nations Children’s Fund, Zaid Jurji, says the campaign to end open defecation in Nigeria has been slow so far.

Jurji, who spoke in Abuja at a meeting between the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu and the organised private sector in Water Sanitation & Hygiene, said this might be due to increasing demography from uncontrolled population expansion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jurji, who also reminded the country that the year 2025 set aside to end open defecation was just six years away, called for a sustained campaign against the menace as done in India.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He called for political will and increased commitment to reversing the trend.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App