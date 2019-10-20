Nigeria’s power grid records 206 collapses in 9 years

ADVERTISEMENT

As foreign-funded investment hits N715bn Nigerians woke up on Wednesday, May 8, to a nationwide outage that cut off power from many homes and factories, leading to reduced load allocations to the distribution companies (DisCos). About 5:29 am the following day (Thursday, May 9, 2019), the grid collapsed again, compounding the nation’s energy challenge….



Sign Up Plan Monthly Quaterly Half Year Yearly E-mail Address Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In This content is for subscribers only.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App