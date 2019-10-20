  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nigeria’s power grid records 206 collapses in 9 years
ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s power grid records 206 collapses in 9 years

By Fidelis Mac-Leva & Simon Echewofun Sunday Published Date

As foreign-funded investment hits N715bn   Nigerians woke up on Wednesday, May 8, to a nationwide outage that cut off power from many homes and factories, leading to reduced load allocations to the distribution companies (DisCos). About 5:29 am the following day (Thursday, May 9, 2019), the grid collapsed again, compounding the nation’s energy challenge….

This content is for subscribers only.

ADVERTISEMENT

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.