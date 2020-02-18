Nigeria’s population to reach 543 million in 2050 — Osinbajo

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday disclosed that Nigeria’s population will reach about 543 million in 2050, and noted that the explosion would be more of a burden than an asset unless there is commensurate economic growth to take care of the population.

The Vice President made the disclosure at the inauguration of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 42 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru near Jos Plateau State.

He said the current administration is determined to bring appropriate policies to tackle the challenge that comes along with rapid population growth and ensure appropriate equilibrium.

Represented by the acting Head of Service, Folashade Yomi Esan, Osinbajo said human capital development involves creating the necessary environment for Nigerians to acquire relevant knowledge, skills and competences that can help grow a healthy society.

He said the present administration is strongly committed to ensuring that the exponential population growth rate of Nigeria does not have a negative impact on the Nigerian society.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He charged the graduands to work in meeting up the population challenge, saying “The Federal Government has high expectations of the nominees of Senior Executive Course 42, given the critical role of human capital development as a response mechanism to rapid population growth in our national economy.

“You should research carefully into this theme in order to proffer policy options that will enable Government fashion out appropriate responses to the challenge of rapid population growth and slow pace of human capital development,” he charged.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App