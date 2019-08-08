Nigeria’s Osimhen turning heads at Lille

ADVERTISEMENT

Lille’s newest face Victor Osimhen is quickly proving why Christophe Galtier signed him with some impressive early performances on the training pitch.

Osimhen, a part of Nigeria’s 2019 Afcon bronze-winning squad, joined the Great Danes to fill the void left by Nicolas Pepe.

The 20-year-old has taken no time to show off just how much speed he has on the training ground in Domaine de Luchin.

Based on what he showed in training on Wednesday, Osimhen certainly appears to be one of the more athletic members of Lille’s current squad.

The U17 World Cup winner is poised to make his club debut on Sunday, when the Great Danes take on Nantes in their Ligue 1 opener.

