  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Nigeria’s inflation rises to 12.26% in March – NBS
ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s inflation rises to 12.26% in March – NBS

By Francis Iloani 
Inflation rate rises to 12.26% in March 2020 – NBS

Inflation rate in Nigeria rose to 12.26 percent in March from the 12.20 percent recorded in February, 2020.

The consumer price index (CPI), which measures inflation, released on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that it is 0.06 percent points higher than the rate recorded in previous month.

“The lock down in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States and various major disruptions in normal economic activity  in several States since then, started in April 2020 and accordingly would not have any major impact on March 2020 Inflation which this report focusses on,” NBS explained.

Daily Trust observed that increases were recorded in all divisions that yielded the Headline index.

On month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 0.84 percent in March 2020, 0.05 percent higher than the 0.79 percent recorded in February, 2020.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.